Alon defers California rail project, refinery restart

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Alon USA Energy does not expect to move ahead with its California oil-by-rail project or the restart of its shuttered refinery in Bakersfield “in the near future” because of low oil prices, Chief Executive Paul Eisman told analysts on Thursday.

The company received a permit to build the rail project in September 2014, but the 70 percent plunge in oil prices from mid-2014 highs prompted the company to slow down work on it. Alon took a $39 million writedown on its California operations in the fourth quarter.