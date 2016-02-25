Alon saw decline in 4Q sales at Permian Basin gas stations: CEO

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Alon USA Energy saw a 12 percent decline in fourth-quarter merchandise sales at retail gas stations in the Permian Basin in West Texas on reduced activity in the region because of low oil prices, Chief Executive Paul Eisman told analysts on Thursday.

The company has 60 stores in the region, which make up 19 percent of Alon’s total stores.

Eisman said that decrease in sales has slowed so far this quarter. “I don’t know that we’ve reached the bottom, but maybe we’re close to one,” he said during the company’s quarterly earnings call.