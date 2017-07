Brazil's J&F revives Alpargatas sale talks, sources say

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - J&F Investimentos SA has resumed talks to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA (ALPA4.SA) to the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Reuters said on Sunday that J&F broke off talks after Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and Itaúsa Investimentos SA (ITSA4.SA) pressed to lower the asking price for Alpargatas. Cambuhy and Itaúsa had offered between 3.3 billion reais and 3.5 billion reais ($1 billion and $1.1 billion) to win control of J&F's 86 percent stake in Alpargatas.

The people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because talks are private, said there is no certainty a deal will be struck or whether it is imminent. The companies did not have an immediate comment.

Preferred shares of Alpargatas rose 1.4 percent to 14.20 reais, extending this year's gains to 44 percent. Itaúsa's preferred stock added 0.2 percent to 9.20 reais.

A column at newspaper Folha de S. Paulo first reported that talks between J&F and the Cambuhy-led group had resumed, and that an agreement could be struck as early as Wednesday.

($1 = 3.2092 reais)