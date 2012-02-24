Coal miner Alpha posts loss; to cut output

(Reuters) - Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc ANR.N posted an unexpected quarterly loss on Friday, but it laid out a plan to counter weak U.S. coal markets by cutting production and focusing on serving global steelmakers.

The company, which acquired rival Massey Energy for $7 billion last year, said it is idling some mines because milder winter weather has slowed electricity demand and some utilities are switching to cheaper natural gas for power generation.

Alpha’s stock fell on the announcement of the quarterly loss, but it later rebounded as analysts viewed the cuts as an appropriate response to lackluster markets. Alpha shares were up 3 percent at $20.41 on Friday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.

Chief Executive Officer Kevin Crutchfield told analysts the U.S. market for thermal coal used in power generation has been hurt recently by mild weather, large utility stockpiles and fierce competition from natural gas.

“The combination of virtually unrestrained production and mild winter weather has driven gas prices to 10-year lows,” he said on a conference call.

Crutchfield said Alpha had adopted a three-pronged strategy to support its higher-margin steelmaking metallurgical coal business and adjust production to create a sustainable portfolio of thermal coal, used in power generation.

Thirdly, the company will address operations “that do not align well with these long-range objectives,” he said, without elaborating.

The outlook for steel was strong, he said, with Chinese steel production growth projected to be in the mid-single digits in 2012 and beyond, ”and the world continues to have a limited supply of high-quality coking coals.

“As the third-largest supplier of coking coal in the world, with the largest port capacity of any U.S. coal producer, Alpha is well-positioned to an improving global met coal market,” Crutchfield said.

Analyst Lucas Pipes, of Brean Murray Carret & Co, said he viewed the production cuts as positive. However, “more production cuts both on the met coal and thermal coal side are still needed to bring the market back into balance.”

In its earnings release, Alpha said domestic and international coal markets declined in the fourth quarter as a result of “slowing economic activity, fuel switching for electricity generation due to low-priced natural gas, and recently effective and anticipated U.S. environmental regulations that discourage the use of coal.”

Its net loss was $733.3 million, or $3.34 per share, compared with net income of $10.8 million or 9 cents per share a year earlier, the Abingdon, Virginia-based company said.

Excluding a goodwill impairment charge of $745 million and other one-time items, the loss from continuing operations was 7 cents per share. On that basis, the results fell short of analysts’ average forecast for a profit of 26 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

During the quarter, Alpha also agreed to a $210 million settlement with the government over the explosion that killed 29 miners at the Upper Big Branch mine in West Virginia in 2010. The mine had been owned by Massey.

Alpha said record revenue of $2.1 billion for the fourth quarter and $7.1 billion for full-year 2011 was driven in large part by the Massey mines it now owns. It sold 31.1 million tons in the quarter - up from 22.1 million a year earlier, before it acquired Massey.

“However, market conditions have changed rapidly during the last few months,” it said, noting that the cost of producing a ton of coal in Appalachia rose to $81.14 in the fourth quarter, from $64.18 a year earlier.

The changing market environment, coupled with revised expectations of future operating costs at its Eastern U.S. operations, resulted in the goodwill impairment charge.

Alpha said it was idling several mines to cut production to match lowered demand. This is expected to reduce annual coal production by about 4.0 million tons - about 2.5 million tons of thermal coal and 1.5 million tons of metallurgical coal.

Alpha expects to produce 107 million to 124 million tons of coal this year.