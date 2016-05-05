U.S. watchdog casts cloud over Alpha Natural Resource's restructuring

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The restructuring plan of bankrupt Alpha Natural Resources could be held up because a unit of consulting firm McKinsey & Co. failed to fully disclose connections with potential buyers of the coal miner’s assets, a U.S bankruptcy watchdog warned this week.

Alpha hired McKinsey Recovery & Transformation Services to lead its turnaround plan after filing for bankruptcy in August, hit by a sharp drop in coal prices.

The Office of the U.S. Trustee, a government watchdog that polices conflicts in bankruptcy, said in a court filing on Tuesday that McKinsey RTS has not disclosed the names or nature of its connections to Alpha’s lenders, creditors and competitors as required by bankruptcy law.

In the filing, the U.S. Trustee said the lack of full disclosures may “cast a cloud” over Alpha’s restructuring strategy.

McKinsey did not reply to requests for comment. Alpha declined to comment.

The restructuring plan envisions the sale of core mining assets to lenders, who will pay by forgiving what they are owed rather than cash. Alpha also plans to sell natural gas assets to an affiliate of Rice Energy Inc for $200 million in cash.

The reorganized Alpha would continue to own a number of mining complexes located primarily in Appalachia. West Virginia’s environmental authority said last month that selling the company’s best assets could jeopardize $1 billion of liabilities tied to mine cleanups.

The U.S. Trustee said McKinsey RTS has listed connections to as many as eight major competitors of Alpha, 14 revolving facility lenders and 14 secured term-loan lenders, without identifying them or the nature of its business with them.

McKinsey cannot circumvent bankruptcy law on the grounds of confidentiality provisions with its client, the watchdog said.

“It might be that a connection is very important or it might be unimportant, but the rule of thumb among professionals is usually disclose, disclose, disclose,” bankruptcy lawyer Robert Fishman said.

The U.S. Trustee asked the court to order McKinsey to supplement its disclosures so that all interested parties can determine whether the proposed asset sales “may be tainted by divided loyalties.”

A hearing on its request is scheduled for May 17.

McKinsey, among the most influential consulting firms in the world, specializes in strategic planning and has in recent years expanded into the restructuring of ailing companies.