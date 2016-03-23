FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Google's Android Pay to launch in UK in few months
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 23, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

Google's Android Pay to launch in UK in few months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A 3D printed Android logo is seen in front of a displayed cyber code in this illustration taken March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google unit said on Wednesday its one-touch payment app for Android devices, Android Pay, will be launching in the UK in the next few months.

Android Pay will support MasterCard Inc and Visa Inc credit and debit cards issued by UK banks such as Bank of Scotland, HSBC, Lloyds Bank and M&S Bank, the company said in a blog post.

Commuters traveling around London will be able to pay using the app on the city’s buses, trains and the London Underground, Google said.

The payment platform will also be available at outlets such as supermarket chains Waitrose and Aldi, British sandwich chain Pret A Manger and pharmacy chain Boots.

Android Pay will compete with Apple Inc’s Apple Pay, which launched in the UK in July.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.