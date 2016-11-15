Exclusive: Wells Fargo to unveil robo-adviser partnership with SigFig
Wells Fargo & Co is set to announce a partnership with SigFig for clients to use the robo-adviser's technology and wealth management investment tools.
Alphabet's Google announced the formation of an artificial intelligence group for Google Cloud, the tech company's latest gambit to increase its market share in the lucrative cloud computing business.
Diane Greene, who leads Google's cloud business, announced the team at an event at the company's facilities in San Francisco. The group will be led by Fei-Fei Li, an artificial intelligence professor at Stanford University, and researcher Jia Li.
“What really attracted these two people to come and be in Google Cloud is a chance to democratize machine learning and artificial intelligence," Greene said.
WASHINGTON The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had voted to investigate whether some electronic mobile devices from Chinese companies contain hardware and software components that infringe upon patents owned by Qualcomm Inc .
LONDON Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it will expand its London offices to eventually accommodate 7,000 employees, up from around 4,000 at the moment.