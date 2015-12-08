FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alphabet mulls expanding Fiber internet service to LA, Chicago
#Technology News
December 8, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Alphabet mulls expanding Fiber internet service to LA, Chicago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A technician gets cabling out of his truck to install Google Fiber in a residential home in Provo, Utah, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/George Frey

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc said it would consider bringing its Fiber internet service to Los Angeles and Chicago, the two biggest cities the tech giant has worked with so far for the super-fast web service.

The Google Fiber service, which promises Internet speeds of up to 1000 megabytes per second, is currently available in Kansas City; Austin, Texas and Provo, Utah.

Alphabet, formerly Google, is moving into a new corporate structure that will provide more visibility on projects such as Fiber.

Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
