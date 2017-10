A Google Fiber technician gets supplies out of his truck to install Google Fiber in a residential home in Provo, Utah, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/George Frey

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) high-speed internet service, Google Fiber, is introducing a home phone service, Fiber Phone, the company said on its blog on Tuesday.

The service is set to provide unlimited local and nationwide calls for $10 per month, while adopting the same international calls rates as Google Voice.

The company said it would roll out the service to only a few areas initially.