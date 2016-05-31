Russian watchdog again puts off decision on Google fine

People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s state competition watchdog has again postponed a decision on a possible fine on Alphabet Inc’s Google, the agency said on Tuesday.

The watchdog, FAS, had been expected to discuss the fine on Tuesday after postponing a decision in early May but again put off the decision following a request from the company, it said on its Twitter account.

A new date for the discussion will be set in the very near future, the FAS press service told Reuters.

The regulator ruled last September that Google had broken the law by requiring pre-installation of certain applications on mobile devices running on its Android operating system, following a complaint by Russia’s Yandex.