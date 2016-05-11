Russian watchdog again puts off decision on Google fine : RIA

The neon Google sign in the foyer of Google's new Canadian engineering headquarters in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Power/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s state competition watchdog has postponed a decision on a possible fine on Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google until May 31, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

FAS, the watchdog, had been expected to discuss the fine on Wednesday after postponing a decision in April but again put off the decision following a request from the company, RIA quoted a FAS official as saying.

The regulator ruled last September that Google had broken the law by requiring pre-installation of certain applications on mobile devices running on its Android operating system, following a complaint by Russia’s Yandex (YNDX.O).