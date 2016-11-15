A Google search page is reflected in sunglasses in this photo illustration taken in Brussels May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

LONDON Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google said on Tuesday it will expand its London offices to eventually accommodate 7,000 employees, up from around 4,000 at the moment.

The expansion involves the addition of a 10-storey building to its Kings Cross campus in north London, the company said in a statement.

"We are committed to the UK and excited to continue our investment in our new King’s Cross campus," said Sundar Pichai, Google chief executive officer.

Britain's finance ministry said Google's announcement was a "big vote of confidence" in Britain's position as a global tech hub.

