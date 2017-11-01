FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Short-seller Muddy Waters seeks user data from Google
November 1, 2017 / 4:01 PM / in 39 minutes

Short-seller Muddy Waters seeks user data from Google

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Muddy Waters, the company run by prominent short-seller Carson Block, on Wednesday asked a court to force Google to help it identify people who allegedly used false identities and pretenses to obtain information about its confidential research and Block’s whereabouts.

FILE PHOTO: Carson Block of Muddy Waters Capital LLC., speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S. May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

A petition for disclosure was filed against Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, in state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

Google and Block did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
