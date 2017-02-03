Mobile app helps China recover hundreds of missing children
BEIJING A mobile app helped Chinese authorities recover hundreds of missing children last year, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, in a country where child trafficking is rampant.
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday it would sell its satellite imaging business, Terra Bella, to Planet Labs, a San Francisco-based private satellite operator founded by former NASA scientists.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
As part of the deal, Planet Labs will acquire the Terra Bella business including the SkySat constellation of satellites, Alphabet said. bit.ly/2kqmTfL
Google will enter into a multi-year contract to purchase Earth-imaging data from Planet Labs after the deal closes.
Google had acquired Terra Bella, originally known as Skybox Imaging, for $500 million in 2014.
The deal will help Planet Labs broaden its available data and add new customers.
Planet Labs is one of several startups aiming to harness technology allowing satellites to become smaller and less expensive, making it easier to deploy large networks of satellites at less risk and lower cost than previously.
SYDNEY Chinese online retailer Alibaba Group opened its Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne on Saturday, its first expansion in the region as it seeks to tap growing global demand for products from the two countries.
BEIJING Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.