YouTube plans online TV service: Bloomberg
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
May 4, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

YouTube plans online TV service: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YouTube unveils their new paid subscription service at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a $10-a-month subscription option in the United States on October 28 that will allow viewers to watch videos from across the site without interruption from advertisements, the company said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson - RTS5JDH

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s YouTube is working on a paid subscription service called Unplugged that would offer customers a bundle of cable TV channels streamed over the Internet, Bloomberg reported.

The project is slated to debut as soon as 2017, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plan. (bloom.bg/1NWzyDn)

YouTube has discussed these plans with most media companies, including Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal, Viacom Inc, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and CBS Corp, but has yet to secure any rights, according to Bloomberg.

Comcast, Twenty-First Century Fox and Viacom could not immediately be reached for comment.

Alphabet and CBS declined to comment on the story.

YouTube already offers a $9.99-a-month subscription service called YouTube Red in the United States that allows viewers to watch videos without interruption from advertisements.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
