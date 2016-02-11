FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google developing virtual reality headset: WSJ
February 11, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Google developing virtual reality headset: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past a logo of Google at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) 2015 in Beijing, China, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) - Google is developing a virtual reality headset that works without a smartphone or computer, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The headset will include a screen, high-powered processors and outward-facing cameras, the Journal reported, citing one person.

Alphabet Inc’s Google currently sells a virtual reality device made of cardboard into which users slide in their mobile phones.

Since the launch in 2014, Google has shipped five million Google Cardboards.

The company declined to comment on the Journal report.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

