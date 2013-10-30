U.S. regulator underdisclosed improper loans to AlphaMetrix: sources

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. futures industry’s self-funded regulator underdisclosed by more than $2 million the amount of money that fund manager AlphaMetrix improperly borrowed from outside money managers, two sources familiar with the situation said.

The incomplete disclosure from the National Futures Association (NFA), which is based in Chicago and supported by industry fees, could have been misleading to AlphaMetrix clients or potential clients unaware of the extent of the company’s financial problems, according to industry members.

Two million dollars represents a small amount in the U.S. futures business. U.S. futures brokerages had a collective $158 billion of customer money on their books as of August 31, 2013, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

However, the lack of transparency about troubles at AlphaMetrix has raised questions about the NFA’s commitment to improving oversight of the industry following the collapse of brokerage Peregrine Financial Group last year.

AlphaMetrix, a Chicago-based firm, said on Wednesday it will cease trading in its commodity pools on Thursday and enter into an orderly liquidation.

The NFA last week ordered the firm to repay about $600,000 in fee rebates to participants of the pools by November 1 as part of a so-called member responsibility action (MRA), one of the most serious enforcement actions the regulator can take.

At the time, the regulator did not disclose it was aware that AlphaMetrix had borrowed up to $2.9 million from outside money managers in violation of NFA rules, sources told Reuters recently.

The NFA failed to disclose the remaining amount that AlphaMetrix had improperly borrowed because an AlphaMetrix investor who is owed more than $2 million agreed to a deferred payment plan with the firm, the sources said.

NFA President Dan Roth said this week he could not discuss details about AlphaMetrix’s debts because the regulator had a pending investigation into the firm.

“We issued the MRA with the terms that were in it because those were the appropriate numbers for that time,” Roth said.

AlphaMetrix did not respond to questions about the total amount of fee rebates owed. The Chicago-based firm had about $700 million under management, the NFA said last week.

AlphaMetrix on October 10 told customers that it was suffering “significant cash flow issues” and had delayed fee rebates to commodity-pool participants that should have been reinvested into its commodity funds.

On October 21, the NFA said in an order that it had determined the failure to reinvest the fee rebates meant AlphaMetrix had received a loan that violated NFA rules.

“AlphaMetrix did not reinvest approximately $600,000 of these fee rebates,” the order said.

Not included in that amount was money owed to Toby Crabel, an investor in an AlphaMetrix account that was managed by his firm, said Cynthia Aragon, counsel and chief compliance officer for Crabel Capital Management.

Crabel agreed with AlphaMetrix on a monthly payment plan for fee rebates owed to him, she said.

Aragon said she could not disclose the amount owed to Crabel due to a confidentiality agreement. The NFA was aware of all the terms for the repayment, she said.

“The money that is owed is related to rebates of fees, the same as the other $600,000 that was owed,” Aragon said. “It’s a personal debt that is owed to Toby Crabel.”

REGULATOR REBUILDING REPUTATION

The NFA has been trying to rebuild its reputation and confidence in the futures industry since Iowa-based Peregrine Financial failed last year following a 20-year fraud that the brokerage’s founder perpetrated despite yearly audits by the NFA.

The NFA’s incomplete disclosure regarding AlphaMetrix “continues to show their incompetency,” said Doug McClelland, who retired this year after 37 years as a commodity broker.

“All regulatory agencies are supposed to be transparent to make other companies transparent that are in the wrong,” said McClelland, who lost money when Peregrine went under.

The NFA likely did not want to force AlphaMetrix to repay by November 1 all of the fee rebates it owed out of concern that the larger payment could exacerbate the firm’s financial problems, said Craig Pirrong, a professor of finance at the University of Houston.

The NFA seemed to be “trying to work out a situation in a way that’s least disruptive,” he said. “The fact that they feel there’s a need to do that suggests that AlphaMetrix is in delicate shape.”

Following Peregrine’s collapse last year, the NFA and CME Group Inc hired a unit of AlphaMetrix to help implement a program to improve protections for futures traders. AlphaMetrix has since been cut out of the program, its financial troubles having accelerated its exit.