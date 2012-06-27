FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coal miner Alpha amends credit facility, stock up
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
June 27, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Coal miner Alpha amends credit facility, stock up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources ANR.N said it amended its credit facility to give it more flexibility during a period when coal prices are sagging and demand is weak, sending its stock up 4 percent in early trading.

The Virginia-based company said on Wednesday it amended its $1.6 billion secured credit facility, giving it “a holiday” from a maximum net leverage ratio covenant of 3.75 times through 2014.

Under the amendment, Alpha’s maximum net secured leverage ratio covenant will be 2.50 times during that period, rising to 4.25 times during the first quarter of 2015, 4.0 times during the 2015 second quarter, and returning to 3.75 times in the third quarter of 2015.

“We are pleased with our ability to proactively amend our secured credit facilities to achieve terms that further improve our financial flexibility as we continue to navigate a challenging market environment,” said Chief Financial Officer Frank Wood.

Earlier this month Alpha said it would stop production at four mines in Kentucky, reduce thermal coal production and slash 150 jobs, as low coal prices and high costs have hurt profitability.

Reporting By Steve James; editing by John Wallace

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.