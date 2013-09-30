FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Third-quarter guidance foreshadows a tough quarter for industrials
September 30, 2013 / 7:07 PM / 4 years ago

Third-quarter guidance foreshadows a tough quarter for industrials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 30 - As the third-quarter earnings reporting season approaches, the majority of preannouncements from S&P 500 companies have been issued, with a handful remaining to trickle in.

As has been the case in recent quarters, company-issued guidance has been very pessimistic, with 5.2 negative preannouncements (N/P) for each positive one.

Company-issued guidance for the third quarter is extremely pessimistic, with an N/P ratio of 5.2. The long-term average N/P ratio is 2.4. As a result, the current aggregate earnings growth estimate for the third quarter has been revised down to 4.6 percent.

The guidance has frequently led analysts to revise their earnings estimates, causing the aggregate third-quarter earnings growth estimate to fall from 8.5 percent at the beginning of the calendar third quarter to the current level of 4.6 percent.

Read more: here

