Mutual fund gains despite one of longest markets sell-offs

Sept 30 - This past week’s Fed message that the economy was still on too soft a footing and wouldn’t respond well to tightening efforts was well received initially, sending the DJIA and S&P 500 to new highs. However, a day after the announcement, the markets began one of their longest sell-offs since December 2012 with the S&P 500 suffering its first five-day decline of this year.

Despite a reduction in recent uncertainties, such as the Fed’s decision not to begin tapering and the President’s commitment to the U.N. regarding Syria, investors began to focus on the possibility of another Washington budget and debt ceiling standoff. Shrugging off better-than-expected August new home sales, investors began their hand wringing over the looming government shutdown.

Read more:here