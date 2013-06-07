FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mutual fund outflows rise as investors seek Fed clues
June 7, 2013

Mutual fund outflows rise as investors seek Fed clues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 - Nervous investors pulled a net $8.9 billion from mutual funds (including conventional funds and exchange-traded funds) in the week ended June 5 as they looked for hints about when the Federal Reserve might begin scaling back its $85-billion bond-buying program.

Markets have struggled with the dilemma that good economic news will indicate to the Fed that it might be time to start tapering the quantitative easing programs (considered to be a major contributor to the market rally), while poor economic news will support keeping the easing in place.

