FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Winter winds are blowing over retail earnings outlook
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
March 25, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

Winter winds are blowing over retail earnings outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk along 5th Avenue as they shop for bargains the day after Christmas in New York, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

March 25 - As the retail industry’s fourth-quarter earnings season comes to an end, investors are judging the pace of first quarter, which ends April 30 at many companies. So far, the pace could be described as “snail-like.”

Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to grow 2.2 percent — down from an estimate of 6.5 percent at the beginning of the quarter. However, the Consumer Discretionary sector has seen an even bigger drop, falling to the current 6.2 percent expectation from 14.5 percent expected growth forecast on January 1. For retailers, the same store sales growth estimate for Q1 now bumps along at 1.3 percent, down from 2.4 percent in January.

Read more: here#.UzHc_vldVBl nL4N0MM4HX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.