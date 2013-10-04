FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linkedin's profile may include higher earnings
#Money
October 4, 2013 / 8:02 PM / 4 years ago

Linkedin's profile may include higher earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking networking website for people in professional occupations, is shown in Mountain View, California February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Oct 4 - With the announcement of the Twitter IPO, social media companies are in the spotlight again. Twitter revealed its financials in a lot more than 140 characters and it did not paint a pretty picture: increasing costs and no profits yet. We take a look at another social media darling, LinkedIn Corp., and find a different earnings story.

When LinkedIn went public in mid-2011, it was already profitable. On the day of the IPO, the stock more than doubled and since has more than doubled again. Despite that kind of growth and analyst optimism, analyst estimates for third-quarter earnings may not yet be high enough, with a positive StarMine predicted surprise of 5.8 percent indicating that the company may beat the consensus.

Read more:here

