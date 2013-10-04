Linkedin's profile may include higher earnings

Oct 4 - With the announcement of the Twitter IPO, social media companies are in the spotlight again. Twitter revealed its financials in a lot more than 140 characters and it did not paint a pretty picture: increasing costs and no profits yet. We take a look at another social media darling, LinkedIn Corp., and find a different earnings story.

When LinkedIn went public in mid-2011, it was already profitable. On the day of the IPO, the stock more than doubled and since has more than doubled again. Despite that kind of growth and analyst optimism, analyst estimates for third-quarter earnings may not yet be high enough, with a positive StarMine predicted surprise of 5.8 percent indicating that the company may beat the consensus.