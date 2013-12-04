U.S. November same-store sales index expected to rise 2.7 percent

Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chicago, Illinois, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Dec 4 - With a late Thanksgiving this year, retailers rolled out the discounts earlier than usual in November and consumers started holiday shopping. However, people still feel a sense of cautiousness about spending and Black Friday sales were down.

The Thomson Reuters Same-Store Sales Index is expected to show a gain of 2.7 percent overall and 2.4 percent excluding the drug store sector. The overall number compares well to the anemic gain of 0.5 percent in November 2012, but the ex-drug figure is well below last year’s increase of 5.1 percent. A gain of 3 percent indicates a healthy retail economy.

