FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. November same-store sales index expected to rise 2.7 percent
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
December 4, 2013 / 10:37 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. November same-store sales index expected to rise 2.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chicago, Illinois, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Dec 4 - With a late Thanksgiving this year, retailers rolled out the discounts earlier than usual in November and consumers started holiday shopping. However, people still feel a sense of cautiousness about spending and Black Friday sales were down.

The Thomson Reuters Same-Store Sales Index is expected to show a gain of 2.7 percent overall and 2.4 percent excluding the drug store sector. The overall number compares well to the anemic gain of 0.5 percent in November 2012, but the ex-drug figure is well below last year’s increase of 5.1 percent. A gain of 3 percent indicates a healthy retail economy.

Read more: here#.Up-o2tJHK_x

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.