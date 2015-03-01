Skiers angry at dangerous conditions in Bansko resort

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. lands into the security net after crashing during the women's giant slalom of the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Maribor February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

BANSKO, Bulgaria (Reuters) - Lindsay Vonn was among several leading skiers who felt the conditions were “way too dangerous” as fog caused havoc in the women’s World Cup races at the Bulgarian resort of Bansko this weekend.

“It’s a joke, this snow is way too dangerous to ski,” American Vonn, the sport’s most successful woman competitor, told reporters after the first run of a super-combined race on Sunday.

“I had to slow down all the way because I couldn’t see a thing. The main thing is that I managed to go the finish without hurting myself,” added Vonn, who returned to the World Cup circuit in December after two knee operations.

The Super-G’s due to take place on Friday and Saturday had to be called off due to poor visibility and one was moved to Monday. Organizers made sure Sunday’s super-combined went ahead despite several time changes to avoid a barren weekend.

But Vonn started when the visibility was at its lowest and later declined to take part in the slalom run of the super-combined. Germany’s 2010 Olympic champion Viktoria Rebensburg and Austria’s Nicole Hosp also criticized the conditions.

“It was really difficult. The course was in a bad way, there were holes and the snow condition was a disaster. It was the case during the three days here,” said Hosp, the 2007 overall World Cup winner.

“I cannot understand how this was allowed to happen,” added the Austrian, who failed to finish Sunday’s slalom run.