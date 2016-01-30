Vonn falls but keeps World Cup overall lead

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. clears a gate in the first run of the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup giant slalom race in Flachau, Austria January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

(Reuters) - Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg took her second successive giant slalom victory on Saturday while Lindsey Vonn crashed out of the race in Maribor, Slovenia, but still kept the overall World Cup lead.

Vonn, winner of 75 World Cup races and on majestic form this season, lost her balance on the second leg -- nearly hitting a course worker while a nearby photographer lost his footing -- and slid into the safety netting.

Unhurt, the American got back up and skied down to the finish.

”I got a little unlucky with the bib number,“ said Vonn, who finished 12th on the first run after starting 15th. ”The snow unfortunately just isn’t holding up for the later numbers.

“They did a great job preparing, and it was actually cold last night. I thought it was going to be really good, but it’s like sugar.”

Switzerland’s Lara Gut, Vonn’s closest rival for the overall title, could have taken the lead but also failed to finish the second leg.

Vonn has 900 points, Gut 855.

Rebensburg, the 2010 Olympic champion and bronze medalist in 2014, beat Slovenia’s Ana Drev by 0.32 for her 10th career World Cup giant slalom victory -- equaling the German record.

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was third.

In a men’s downhill at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde topped a World Cup podium for the first time, beating Slovenia’s Bostjan Kline who also enjoyed a career-best finish.

Kilde, 24, was the 30th man down the Kandahar course and his win was the perfect boost for Norwegian skiing after World Cup leader Aksel Lund Svindal was ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in Kitzbuhel last week.

Austrian Marcel Hirscher now leads the men’s overall standings.