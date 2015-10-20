Lindsey Vonn heads to Europe as comeback continues

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. reacts in the arrival area in the women's Super G race at the Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals in Meribel, in the French Alps, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta - RTR4U00T

(Reuters) - American skier Lindsey Vonn is heading to Europe to resume training but is not sure if she will compete in this week’s season-opening alpine World Cup race, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion said on Monday.

The 31-year-old, a four-time World Cup overall champion, broke her left ankle while training in August.

“Excited to announce that I‘m heading to Europe tomorrow and will be back on snow on Thursday,” Vonn said on Twitter.

“Just to be clear, I am still undecided on whether I will compete in the first race of the season in Solden. Will make a decision (on) Friday.”

Vonn, who withdrew from the 2014 Sochi Olympics after re-injuring her right knee that was damaged in the 2013 world championships and required two surgeries, broke the record for most World Cup victories by a woman earlier this year.

The World Cup season begins on Saturday in Solden, Austria.