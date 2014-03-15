FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine skiing-Hirscher wins third successive World Cup title
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 15, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

Alpine skiing-Hirscher wins third successive World Cup title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men's giant slalom winner Ted Ligety of the U.S. is flanked by Austria's runner up Marcel Hirscher (L) and third placed Alexis Pinturault of France during a ceremony at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals in Lenzerheide March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Austria’s Marcel Hirscher won his third successive overall alpine skiing World Cup title after placing fourth in the giant slalom in the finals at Lenzerheide on Saturday.

Hirscher leads nearest rival Aksel Lund Svindal by 31 points with only the slalom remaining, a race the Norwegian does not compete in.

Svindal failed to complete the first leg of the giant slalom, squandering his final chance to score points in the battle for the overall title.

Hirscher is the first male skier to win three straight “big globes” since American Phil Mahre in 1983.

Ted Ligety of the United States won the giant slalom, while Hirscher’s victory made it an Austrian double, with compatriot Anna Fenninger securing the women’s overall crown on Thursday.

Reporting by Manuele Lang; editing by Josh Reich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.