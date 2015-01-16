Kostelic supports Charlie Hebdo victims

Ivica Kostelic of Croatia competes during the slalom run of the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup Super Combined in Wengen January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WENGEN, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Croatia’s Ivica Kostelic, third in the World Cup super-combined in Wengen on Friday, raced with a pen tied to his wrist to show support for Charlie Hebdo cartoonists killed in an attack in Paris last week.

“I’ve always drawn cartoons for myself, kind of political cartoons so I was deeply moved by the slaughter of the Charlie Hebdo people,” Kostelic told reporters. “For me, it was clear that I needed to do something at the first public opportunity. I wanted to carry this pen as a symbol of freedom and for the people killed in Paris,” added the 2011 World Cup winner and former Olympic and world championship medalist.

“The pen is a strong weapon, it has enormous power and I needed to side with these men and all the people who want to keep delivering the message of free speech,” Kostelic added.

Two of the cartoonists killed in the attack by gunmen at the Charlie Hebdo offices last week were buried on Friday.

France’s Alexis Pinturault sported a “Je suis Charlie” bib on the podium after finishing second in a World Cup giant slalom in Adelboden last weekend.