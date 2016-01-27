FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Ligety suffers knee injury
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 27, 2016 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

American Ligety suffers knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ted Ligety of the U.S. clears a gate during the first run in the men's giant slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Alta Badia, northern Italy, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

(Reuters) - American Ted Ligety suffered an injury to his right knee while training in Oberjoch, Germany and will return home for assessment, U.S. Ski Team medical director Kyle Wilkens said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old giant slalom specialist has won two Olympic gold medals, in the combined event in 2006 and giant slalom in 2014, and five world titles.

“We all know ski racing is a dangerous sport but I always thought I could avoid a season ender. Unfortunately today I tore my ACL GS training and am heading home,” Ligety said on Twitter.

Reporting by Ed Osmond in London; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.