FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Game over for Super Mario
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 12, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Game over for Super Mario

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mario Matt of Austria reacts after his second run in the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup night slalom in Schaldming January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

ST ANTON, Austria (Reuters) - Olympic slalom champion Mario Matt has retired after admitting he was no longer motivated enough to compete at the highest level, the Austrian told a news conference in St Anton on Thursday.

“I just realized this season that ski racing was no longer the most important thing in my life,” said the 35-year-old, who breeds horses and owns a bar in his native resort.

One of the most gifted slalom skiers of his generation, Matt was crowned Olympic champion unexpectedly in Sochi last year.

He was also world champion twice in 2001 and 2007 and won 15 World Cup races in his career.

Reporting by Manuele Lang; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.