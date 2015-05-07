Maze to take year's break from glittering career

Tina Maze of Slovenia skis during the second run of the women's giant slalom race at the Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals in Meribel, in the French Alps, March 22, 2015 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Double Olympic champion Tina Maze announced on Thursday that she has decided to take a year-long break from one of the most successful careers in skiing to consider her future.

“After 16 long and successful seasons, practicing all disciplines, I feel that my body and my mind need a longer rest than usual,” the 32-year-old Slovenian wrote in a blog on her website.

“I will allow myself a one year break before taking any further decision.”

Maze, who finished second in the women’s overall World Cup standings in March, said she would devote the coming months to completing her university studies and working for her sponsors.

Maze’s decision puts a question mark over a glittering career which reached a hight point with last year’s golds in both the downhill and giant slalom at the Sochi Olympics.

She also became world champion in downhill and super-combined in February this year after being honoured as the best sportswoman in Slovenia for the fifth time at the end of last year.

“I will use this opportunity to finish my degree and give some of my time for marketing and communication activities to my partners...and other projects that I have in mind,” wrote Maze, who has been studying to become a school teacher.