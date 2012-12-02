FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ligety too strong in Beaver Creek giant slalom
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 2, 2012 / 9:30 PM / in 5 years

Ligety too strong in Beaver Creek giant slalom

Manuele Lang

1 Min Read

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado (Reuters) - Ted Ligety was again far too strong for the opposition as he cruised to his second giant slalom victory of the season at Beaver Creek on Sunday.

The win, in a combined time of two minutes 25.59 seconds, was the American’s 13th in the discipline and the third at Beaver Creek, when he again pleased home fans with two blistering runs.

The giant slalom world champion, who won the season opener in Soelden with a record lead of 2.75 seconds, was a little less impressive this time, but sill left second-placed Marcel Hirscher a huge 1.76 behind.

Italy’s Davide Simoncelli was third, 2.07 adrift, for his first podium in more than two years.

Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal was sixth and retained his overall World Cup lead with 400 points ahead of Ligety, who is on 320.

Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.