Alpine skiing-Austrian men get season's first win with Hirscher

Marcel Hirscher of Austria skis during the first leg in the Men's World Cup Giant Slalom skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

VAL D‘ISERE, France (Reuters) - Marcel Hirscher gave the Austrian men’s team their first victory of the Alpine ski World Cup season when he won a giant slalom on Sunday.

The overall World Cup holder, who had not won a race despite four podium places this season, added a 13th victory to his career record in a combined time of one minute 54.10 seconds.

German Stefan Luitz, who had only two top-30 placings behind him, was second, 1.16 seconds adrift, while world champion Ted Ligety struggled to find his pace on the steep Bellevarde piste and had to be content with third, 1.42 behind the winner.

Local favorite Alexis Pinturault, the winner of Saturday’s slalom on the same piste, was comfortably leading before a big mistake four gates before the finish line ruined his chances.

In the overall World Cup standings, Hirscher moved up to third, 60 points behind Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal and 22 behind Ligety, who won the first two giant slaloms of the season.