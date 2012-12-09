FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine skiing-Austrian men get season's first win with Hirscher
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 9, 2012 / 5:25 PM / in 5 years

Alpine skiing-Austrian men get season's first win with Hirscher

Patrick Lang

1 Min Read

Marcel Hirscher of Austria skis during the first leg in the Men's World Cup Giant Slalom skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

VAL D‘ISERE, France (Reuters) - Marcel Hirscher gave the Austrian men’s team their first victory of the Alpine ski World Cup season when he won a giant slalom on Sunday.

The overall World Cup holder, who had not won a race despite four podium places this season, added a 13th victory to his career record in a combined time of one minute 54.10 seconds.

German Stefan Luitz, who had only two top-30 placings behind him, was second, 1.16 seconds adrift, while world champion Ted Ligety struggled to find his pace on the steep Bellevarde piste and had to be content with third, 1.42 behind the winner.

Local favorite Alexis Pinturault, the winner of Saturday’s slalom on the same piste, was comfortably leading before a big mistake four gates before the finish line ruined his chances.

In the overall World Cup standings, Hirscher moved up to third, 60 points behind Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal and 22 behind Ligety, who won the first two giant slaloms of the season.

Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.