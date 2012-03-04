Norwegians rule at home in Kvitfjell

Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal (L) and Kjetil Jansrud celebrate on the podium after placing second and first respectively in the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup super G race in the Norwegian ski resort of Kvitfjell March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

KVITFJELL, Norway (Reuters) - Kjetil Jansrud finally earned the success he deserved by winning a super-G on Sunday for his first World Cup victory after nine podium finishes.

The 26-year-old Norwegian, better known as a giant slalom specialist, won with a time of one minute 34.02 seconds to cap a weekend that included third place in Friday’s super-G and second in Saturday’s downhill.

Compatriot Aksel Lund Svindal finished second, 0.21 behind, and took a big step towards winning the crystal globe in the event.

Olympic champion Svindal leads Swiss Didier Cuche by 42 points in the super-G standings with one event left at the World Cup finals in Schladming later this month.

“To win my first World Cup race ahead of a skier like Aksel, in front of my home crowd, what more can you dream of?” said Jansrud.

“Today I decided to forget the previous races here. I pressed the reset button and took every chance, knowing that my weekend had been a success already.”

Svindal, too, was delighted with the result, saying: “Of all my second places, it’s probably the most beautiful. To share the podium with Kjetil is a great joy. I increased my lead in the super-G World Cup but you never know with Didier.”

Swiss Beat Feuz, joint winner of Friday’s super-G with Austrian Klaus Kroell, finished third and increased his lead in the overall standings to 115 points over Austria’s Marcel Hirscher, who missed the Kvitfjell weekend to concentrate on next weekend’s technical races in Kranjska Gora.

The Slovenian resort should provide an exciting showdown between Feuz, Hirscher and Croatian Ivica Kostelic, who is expected to return to action after knee surgery.

“My goal here was to collect as many points as possible,” said Feuz. “I can’t complain with 210 points in three days. The World Cup will probably be decided in the very last races and that’s great, that’s exciting.”