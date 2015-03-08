Jansrud wins Super-G World Cup

Norway's Kjetil Jansrud speeds down to finish seventh in the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill race in Kvitfjell March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix

(Reuters) - Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud clinched the World Cup Super-G title with victory on home snow in Kvitfjell on Sunday, continuing a remarkable run for home skiers at the resort.

Jansrud took advantage of the soft snow conditions to triumph in one minute and 37.44 seconds while several favorites failed to complete the course.

“It’s the fourth time in succession a Norwegian wins the Super-G crystal globe. We’re really the best!,” Olympic champion Jansrud, whose compatriot Aksel Lund Svindal won the last three editions, told reporters.

Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr was second, 0.24 behind, with Canada’s Dustin Cook, who was runner-up at the world championships in Beaver Creek, was 0.33 off the pace.

In the Super-G standings, Jansrud leads Italy’s Domonik Paris by 123 points and can no longer be caught with just one event left at the World Cup finals later this month.

Thanks to his ninth career victory, Jansrud is now only 52 points behind three-times World Cup champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria, who will have a slalom and a giant slalom next weekend in Kranjska Gora to stretch his lead.

“I haven’t given up on the overall World Cup but if Marcel keeps on skiing the way he has since the start of the season, it will be a little tight,” he said, after emulating his success on the same piste last year.

“It doesnt really matter who wins the big globe in the end because whoever does will really deserve it. I will go to Kranjska Gora and see what happens,” he added.

Jansrud is also leading the downhill World Cup standings ahead of Austria’s Hannes Reichelt.