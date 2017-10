Christof Innerhofer of Italy celebrates setting the best time as he skis into the finish area in men's World Cup downhill ski race in Beaver Creek, Colorado November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado (Reuters) - Italy’s Christof Innerhofer won a men’s World Cup downhill in Beaver Creek on Friday, according to provisional results.

Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal was second and fellow-Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud was third, also according to provisional results.