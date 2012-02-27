Alpine skiing-American Miller out for the season

Bode Miller of the U.S. speeds down in the downhill part of men's Alpine Skiing World Cup Super Combined event in Rosa Khutor near Sochi February 12, 2012. The Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort is hosting men's and women's downhill and super combined Alpine Skiing World Cup races in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland (Reuters) - Olympic champion and multiple world gold medalist Bode Miller will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, the American ski team said on Monday.

“After further evaluation of an injured left knee, Olympic champion Bode Miller will miss the remainder of the Alpine World Cup season,” the team said.

The 33-year-old Miller, who had knee surgery following the February 18-19 races in Bansko, Bulgaria had returned to Europe with the intention of competing in Crans Montana and finishing the season.

Miller showed a return to form this season, winning his first downhill in three years at Beaver Creek before clinching podium places in Val Gardena, Wengen and Chamonix.

But injury struck the super-combined Olympic champion in Bansko.

“The plan was to come back and race in Crans Montana, but I couldn’t get the range of motion that I needed out of my knee to be competitive. We thought if I rested a few more days, things would come around, but it didn’t happen,” Miller said on the U.S. Ski Team website.

“I love ski racing and I love being active so I hope for a solid recovery and to get back to training as soon as possible. I‘m still having fun and as long as skiing is enjoyable, I‘m going to continue to do it,” he added.

“It was a good season for me. Winning again at Beaver Creek was pretty special and it was cool to get a chance to check out the Olympic hill in Sochi. The mountain is world class - it’s as nice as any of the places we ever go and I think it’s going to be amazing to host for the Olympics,” Miller said.