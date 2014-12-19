Nyman in a hurry to land leading role

Steven Nyman of the U.S. reacts before the podium celebration after winning the men's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val Gardena December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

VAL GARDENA, Italy (Reuters) - Steven Nyman wants to become more than a one-race wonder.

The 32-year-old claimed a third career World Cup downhill victory on Friday, all of which have come on the testing Saslong course at the Italian resort of Val Gardena.

Now, the man who used to cut American actor and director Robert Redford’s lawn for pocket money wants his talents to shine on an even bigger stage.

“A major goal of mine is to get the men’s (World Cup) downhill title, something no American man has done before,” he told Reuters after his spectacular downhill victory on Friday.

That would be a story worthy of a Hollywood movie to match the 1969 film Downhill Racer which starred Redford and inspired Nyman to become a skier.

“It’s funny the relationship I have with Redford and to be able to experience that movie as a real life thing,” he said.

“He grew up in the Sundance ski resort and I went there two years ago and he said: Look, Steven’s here! when everybody was staring at him. He recognises me and my passion and it’s kind of cool.”

Nyman is aware he faces many challenges if he is to become the leading man.

“When I came in on the World Cup, I was a hungry, fearless kid. Then I crashed, I had a lot of health issues, ups and down. Now I feel I‘m on the best shape of my life,” he said.

”I feel more balanced than ever, I have the ability to push and charge, to go straighter and be creative with my skis instead of being scared and holding on to the mountain.

“I just feel comfortable and strong and I want to take this feeling beyond Beaver Creek and Val Gardena,” he said.

Those two mountains still matter a lot to the Utah-born Nyman, raised a Mormon, as he finished on the podium in Beaver Creek two weeks ago, a hill hosting the world championships.

EXTRA MOTIVATION

His fine start to the season has put him in contention for the World Cup downhill title, although Norway’s Olympic super-G champion Kjetil Jansrud, who was second on Friday, has been setting a searing pace so far.

“Given the form Kjetil’s in right now, I knew I needed to bring up my game, to go hard and try and win by 1.5 seconds. I made a big step forward today but he’s still way ahead of me,” Nyman, who trails by 105 points in the standings, said.

“I have to chip away at that. It’s going to be a tough battle but if I keep performing, it’ll be fun to watch.”

Nyman had to pay $20,000 of his own money to be part of the U.S. Ski Team this season after losing his automatic spot.

“If you’re not in the best 25 in the world you have to pay. I face that reality. Our team’s standards are high and it’s not a government-funded organisation,” he said.

“To pay that money is a great motivation. It makes you a bit angry. But a lot of people helped me with big cheques because they believed in me.”

