Alpine skiing: Former downhill world champion Rolland retires

France's Marion Rolland skis during the second training session for the Women's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Marion Rolland, downhill world champion in 2013, has retired following an injury-marred career, the French Ski Federation said on Tuesday.

Rolland, 32, missed most of last season after tearing knee ligaments and injured her knee again after crashing in Cortina d’Ampezzo last month.

“With this new injury, time has come for me to think about the future,” she said in a statement.

”I can now calmly decide to stop my career, I lived great moments and I was able to bounce back after hard times.”

Rolland made headlines at the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010, when her knee gave way and she crashed seconds after starting her downhill run.