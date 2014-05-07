FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine skiing-Injured Komissarova to continue treatment in Spain
May 7, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Alpine skiing-Injured Komissarova to continue treatment in Spain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) visits Russian Olympic skicross racer Maria Komissarova at a hospital in Sochi, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian freestyle skier Maria Komissarova, who suffered a broken back during the Sochi Winter Olympics, is set to continue her treatment in Spain.

Komissarova, who was left paralyzed from the waist down after a fall during training on Feb. 15, had already spent two months in Germany undergoing a series of operations.

“Following Maria’s return from Germany, we offered the chance to undertake a rehabilitation course at a specialist center called Goluboe Ozero (Light Blue Lake) not far from Moscow and also at a rehabilitation center in Moscow,” the head doctor of the Russian Freestyle Federation, Mirzali Samedov, said.

”The Russian medics who were looking after Komissarova believed this would be the best course to take. The German specialists who initially looked after her also believed this to be the best course of action.

“However, Maria had different plans, and she, along with her boyfriend, wanted to continue her treatment in Spain. They are now at a clinic in Marbella.”

Writing by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Stephen Wood

