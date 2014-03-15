Aching Schild contemplates end of career

Marlies Schild of Austria reacts in the finish area during the first run of the women's slalom at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals in Lenzerheide March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Marlies Schild, the most successful slalom specialist in the history of the alpine skiing World Cup, said she was contemplating retirement after finishing third in Lenzerheide on Saturday.

“I must say that I‘m completely exhausted and even though I‘m happy about my third place today, I really suffer in the race as I do in the World Cup,” the 32-year-old Austrian said.

“I didn’t ski that many races and yet my body really hurts. It’s always a battle not knowing whether it’ll do or whether my body will fail me,” she said.

The 2011 world champion beat the record of slalom World Cup victories held by Swiss Vreni Schneider when she clinched her 35th win in the discipline in Lienz in Deember.

She also won the silver medal at the Sochi Olympics behind American Mikaela Shiffrin.

“Today was a good ending and am I going to continue? The decision belongs to me,” she said.

“For now, I have mixed feelings. It will depend on the strength I have left. It held all season but I suffered at the Olympics. I wanted to give my all one more time but it was never that tough before,” she said.