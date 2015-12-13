Olympic champ Shiffrin heads home with knee injury

(Reuters) - Mikaela Shiffrin is returning to the United States and will seek a consultation to determine how badly she injured her knee in Sweden, the Olympic and double world slalom champion said on Saturday.
The 20-year-old, who won the season’s first two World Cup slalom races in Aspen in her home state of Colorado two weeks ago, will fly home on Sunday after crashing before a World Cup event in Are.
“I have at least MCL (medial collateral ligament) injury and bone bruising, hopefully no additional injury,” she said in a Facebook posting.
“Full diagnosis and recovery predictions after I’ll see a doctor at home.”
Shiffrin won the slalom at the 2013 and 2015 world championships and the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford