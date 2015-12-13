FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympic champ Shiffrin heads home with knee injury
December 13, 2015 / 2:15 AM / 2 years ago

Olympic champ Shiffrin heads home with knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6, 2015; Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada; Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States after her run during the women's Super G race in the FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise Ski Resort. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Mikaela Shiffrin is returning to the United States and will seek a consultation to determine how badly she injured her knee in Sweden, the Olympic and double world slalom champion said on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, who won the season’s first two World Cup slalom races in Aspen in her home state of Colorado two weeks ago, will fly home on Sunday after crashing before a World Cup event in Are.

“I have at least MCL (medial collateral ligament) injury and bone bruising, hopefully no additional injury,” she said in a Facebook posting.

“Full diagnosis and recovery predictions after I’ll see a doctor at home.”

Shiffrin won the slalom at the 2013 and 2015 world championships and the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

