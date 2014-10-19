FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Injured Svindal set to miss World Cup season
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 19, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Injured Svindal set to miss World Cup season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal reacts after skiing out during the first run of the men's giant slalom at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals in Lenzerheide March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

(Reuters) - World downhill champion Aksel Lund Svindal is likely to miss the entire Alpine skiing season after tearing his Achilles tendon while playing football.

The 31-year-old Norwegian was injured in Austria on Saturday, eight days before the World Cup season starts with a giant slalom in Soelden, Austria.

”I was out for a little run with the rest of my team in Soelden,“ said Svindal on his Facebook page. ”We ended the session playing around with a ball.

“Suddenly I felt something snap in my leg and I knew right away something was wrong. Extremely bad timing just as the season is about to start but now that it’s happened there’s not much I can do.”

Svindal is unsure how long his recovery will take and with the world championships taking place in February, he is unlikely to be able to defend his downhill title.

The Norwegian, who has won 11 medals at major championships and is a double World Cup overall champion, missed the entire 2007-08 season after breaking bones in his face during a training session.

Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.