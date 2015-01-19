Factbox: American Lindsey Vonn

CORTINA D‘AMPEZZO, Italy, (Reuters) - Factbox on American Lindsey Vonn who became the most successful female Alpine skier of all-time on Monday by claiming her 63rd World Cup win.

EARLY LIFE

Born: Lindsey Kildow, Oct. 18, 1984, in St Paul, Minnesota.

Starts skiing at the age of seven.

At 14 is spotted by U.S. officials after winning an international youth ski contest in Italy.

TEENAGER

2002 Sixth in combined race at the Salt Lake City Olympics.

2004 Makes World Cup podium for first time in a downhill in Cortina d‘Ampezzo.

Records first World Cup win in downhill in Lake Louise on Dec. 3, one year after crashing badly on same course.

2005 Wins second downhill, again in Lake Louise, and adds third in Val d‘Isere.

2006 Crashes in training at the Turin Olympics and fails to win medal.

Wins first Super-G in Kvitfjell. 2007 Wins two silver medals in downhill and Super-G at the world championships in Are.

Tears knee ligaments in training.

Marries former U.S. World Cup skier Thomas Vonn.

2008 Wins Lake Louise downhill for fourth time. Four more downhill wins follow and bags first downhill World Cup title. Wins first combined in St Anton.

Becomes first American since Tamara McKinney in 1983 to win overall World Cup title.

2009 Wins Super-G and downhill gold medals at the world championships in Val d‘Isere.

Wins second overall World Cup as well as the downhill and Super-G crowns.

2010 Becomes first American woman to win the Olympic downhill gold in Whistler.

Wins third overall World Cup crown

2011 Wins World Cup downhill, Super-G and super-combined titles.

Announces divorce.

Wins ninth downhill at Lake Louise and her 11th race there, breaking record for most victories in same resort.

2012 Claims 50th World Cup victory in downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Wins fourth overall World Cup.

Says she is battling depression.

2013 Crashes in Super-G at the world championships in Schladming, tears right knee ligaments and breaks shin.

Still wins downhill World Cup for a record 17th crystal globe.

Crashes again in training at Copper Mountain, injures same knee.

Abandons Val d‘Isere downhill in December because of ailing knee and decides to undergo surgery.

Announces she is going out with Tiger Woods.

2014 Announces she will not take part in Sochi Olympics.

Wins Lake Louise downhill in second race back after operation.

2015 Equals Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell’s 1970-80 record of 62 World Cup victories by winning downhill at Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The next day (Jan. 19) breaks record by winning Super-G on same course.