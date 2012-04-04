FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vonn will not need surgery on sore knees
April 4, 2012 / 1:25 AM / in 6 years

Vonn will not need surgery on sore knees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. Celebates with her trophy after winning the Alpine skiing women's overall World Cup at the Alpine skiing World Cup finals in Schladming March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

(Reuters) - Lindsey Vonn, winner of the women’s alpine skiing overall World Cup title, will not require surgery on her sore knees, the United States Ski and Snowboard Association said on Tuesday.

After another long, grueling campaign that ended in March with Vonn claiming a fourth overall crown, the American all-rounder had doctors examine her tender knees.

Tests revealed some wear on the meniscus of Vonn’s left joint but nothing that would require surgery, U.S. ski team spokesman Doug Haney said.

Vonn will now rest her knees after a productive but draining season that saw her add the super-G, downhill and super-combined crystal globes that go to discipline champions to her haul.

The 27-year-old started the season announcing her divorce from husband and coach Thomas Vonn and ended it with a women’s record point total of 1,980, just 20 points shy of Austrian great Hermann Maier’s mark of 2,000 points.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Patrick Johnston

