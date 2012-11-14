Alpine skiing: Vonn released from hospital

Lindsey Vonn from the U.S. poses with her trophies after winning the women's overall, downhill, super G and combined World Cup at the Alpine skiing World Cup finals in Schladming March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Erich Spiess/OESV/Handout

(Reuters) - Olympic downhill champion Lindsey Vonn was released from hospital in Colorado on Thursday where she had been undergoing treatment for “severe intestinal pain”.

The American’s spokesman Lewis Kay said in an email that Vonn was feeling much better and was resting comfortably at her home.

“Doctors are still working to determine what specifically was the cause of her illness but thankfully she has responded well to their treatment,” Kay said.

“We do not know when she will be able to return to the mountain and will update as her health improves,” he added.

The four-times overall World Cup winner’s next scheduled race is at Aspen on November 24.