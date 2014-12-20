Vonn still keen to race the men

VAL D’ISERE, France, Reuters - Lindsey Vonn, back in winning form after a one-year injury break, said she was still intent on one day competing with the men.

One victory short of becoming the most successful female skier in history, the American said she had not given up on the suggestion she made two years ago of racing against the men in Lake Louise, a course on which she has won 15 World Cup races.

“Not with my condition right now. But in places where it’s relevant, like Lake Louise, sure, I’d like to compete with the men. But first I need to get back to the level of condition and confidence required for such a challenge,” she told reporters after her downhill victory in Val d’Isere on Saturday.

Vonn had asked permission to race against men in Lake Louise in November, 2012, on a course used by both genders on the World Cup circuit.

But the International Ski Federation (FIS) turned down the proposal, saying that “one gender is not entitled to participate in races of the other”.