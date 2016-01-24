Vonn takes overall World Cup lead with super-G win

File photo of Lindsey Vonn of the US on the podium after winning the women's Super G race of the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Zauchensee, Austria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

(Reuters) - The unstoppable Lindsey Vonn completed another remarkable record-breaking weekend with her 75th World Cup triumph in Sunday’s super-G at Cortina d‘Ampezzo.

Twenty-four hours after surpassing the great Annemarie Moser-Proell’s record for most downhill wins with her 37th victory in that discipline, the peerless American surged to the top of the overall World Cup standings with another decisive triumph at the Italian resort.

The 19th starter on the Olympia delle Tofane course in the Dolomites, Vonn was left facing a real challenge after Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather, wearing the 18 bib, had set a leading time of one minute 27.24 seconds.

Yet Vonn, in majestic form, made light of the task and the uncertain wind conditions, setting out quickest of all and almost hitting a speed of 90kph as she beat Weirather’s time by more than half a second in 1:26.55.

Third-placed Viktoria Rebensburg, of Germany, finished 1.15 seconds behind Vonn.

It gave the 31-year-old her fourth win since the turn of the year following her similar weekend downhill/super-G double at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee as she continued her relentless pursuit of Ingemar Stenmark’s 86 wins, the all-time World Cup landmark.

Vonn also leapfrogged Switzerland’s World Cup leader Lara Gut, who finished fifth, in the race to be crowned the season’s best as she homed in on a potential fifth overall title, her first since 2012.

After her fifth successive super-G victory, an unbeaten sequence stretching back to last March, Vonn also leads the standings in the race for both the World Cup super-G and downhill titles and lies second in the Super Combined.

“It’s always tricky with these conditions, the wind was going back and forth,” Vonn told reporters after annexing a record 11th victory at one of her favorite resorts.

“Some people got headwind, some people got tailwind. I‘m just really happy to come away with another win and another record.”