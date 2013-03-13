Alpine skiing: Vonn wins downhill title as fog ruins Maze's hopes

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. skis during the women's Super G race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Fog ruined Tina Maze’s hopes of bagging all five crystal globes when organizers canceled the downhill at the World Cup finals on Wednesday handing the discipline’s title to Lindsey Vonn.

The cancellation of the last downhill of the season meant injured American Vonn, who tore knee ligaments in a crash at the world championships in Schladming last month, clinched her sixth downhill title by a point from Maze.

Slovenian Maze secured the overall title last month and could still take the three other disciplines.

Her current overall total of 2,254 points is a World Cup record after she bettered Hermann Maier’s mark of 2,000.

The men’s downhill race also fell victim to the weather meaning the World Cup went to Norwegian world champion Aksel Lund Svindal, who had a 58-point lead in the standings over last year’s winner Klaus Kroell of Austria.

The men’s downhill, scheduled for 4:30 a.m. ET, was put off several times in the hope of better visibility meaning the women’s race, due to take place at 6 a.m. ET on the same piste, was automatically postponed.

But fog was still hanging over the bottom section of the course four hours after the scheduled start, forcing the organizers to call it a day.